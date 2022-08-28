Family of Little Italy restaurateur shot and killed on Father's Day seeks justice

BALTIMORE -- The Father's Day murder of beloved Little Italy restaurant co-owner Trevor White remains unsolved on what would have been his 41st birthday.

"We won't stop until whoever's responsible for this will eventually be arrested and justice will be served," White's sister, Danielle, told WJZ.

On July 19, just after 4 a.m., Trevor was found gunned down in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

Earlier this week, Baltimore Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible from $8,000 to $18,000

On Sunday, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity held their 37th annual Crab Feast Spectacular at Martin's West. White's family said he was an active member of the fraternity.

There, at the crab feast, White's loved ones celebrated a somber birthday without him.

"Trevor was a big advocate on community building, being an advocate on brotherhood, but his family was number one, always first and foremost," Danielle said. "He was a father. He was a brother. He was a husband."

Those who knew and loved White said his legacy lives on through his children and through others who are committed to giving back to Baltimore City and its people.

"If you can give back some of your time, if you can give back what you know that is right, that is true, that is something you could say is Trevor's legacy," Danielle said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.