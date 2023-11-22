Family of 65-year-old man killed crossing a busy Rosedale road calls for pedestrian walkway

BALTIMORE -- A family is grieving this Thanksgiving holiday after a 65-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while on his way to work in Rosedale earlier this month.

Now, his family members are calling for changes to be made so that the tragedy doesn't repeat itself.

Fabricio Cubias Mejia was a groundskeeper at a local Maryland mall. He was fatally struck by a vehicle on Nov. 15.

On that day, Mejia had missed the 6 a.m. bus and was crossing the street near the intersection of Shakerwood Road and Rossville Boulevard in an attempt to catch a second one.

"There is no actual pedestrian walkway in that intersection so you have to time it," his granddaughter, Brenda Tirado, said. "There's no speed signs, not a lot around there."

When Mejia made an effort to cross the road, someone driving a Mercedes sedan struck and killed him, Tirado said.

"Right now, we're still in a state of shock," she said. "We weren't expecting this. Of course, no one is expecting this. So, we're bonding together trying to keep strong together."

The intersection in Rosedale is lit with streetlamps but Tirado said she wants to see more safety measures put in place, such as pedestrian walkways and speed-limit signs.

"It's hard, but at this point, it's something that happened, and we just want to raise awareness," she said.

Tirado said she has reached out to Baltimore County Officials as well as MDOT to request additional lights and pedestrian walkways but hasn't heard back from anyone.

WJZ is still waiting for an answer from the State Highway Administration on whether it intends to build a walkway near that intersection in the future.