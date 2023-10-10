Family, friends say goodbye to Jamal Barney, former Loyola basketball star found dead in vacant home

BALTIMORE - Jamal Barney's former basketball coach says he will be remembered for more than his accomplishments on the court.

"Barney just had this way about him that was really like, he wasn't out to hurt anybody, so I am surprised at what happened," former Loyola University basketball coach Jimmy Patsos said.

Barney, 37, a former standout at Loyola from 2008 to 2011, was found dead inside a vacant home on October 2 in the 500 block of North Payson Street in West Baltimore.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made in the case. Police ruled the death as a homicide.

Friends and family on Tuesday said their goodbyes to Barney with a funeral ceremony.

Barney, who attended Baltimore's Southwestern High School, started off his college career at Providence before transferring to Loyola.

He led the Greyhounds with 18.1 points per game in the 2008-09 season. The following season, Barney scored 12.9 points per game, and 10.3 points per game his senior season.

In three seasons at Loyola Universit, Barney scored 1,000 career points and had two 40-point games.

"Barney was from Southwestern High School and was one of the best scorers in the country," Patsos said.

Patsos says he will remember Barney's smile and how much people loved him, but above all else, he will remember the day Barney walked across the stage at graduation.

"He was so happy and proud with his grandmother and everything," Patsos said. "That is the lasting image I will have, is Jamal Barney walking away with a Loyola degree when no one thought he would make it, and he did."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.