Family, friends, principal, remember 7-year-old girl who died in Southwest Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE -- The funeral for 7-year-old Skye Blue was held at the March Life Tribute in Windsor Mill on Saturday.

She died after a fire broke out at a house in the 3000 block of Brighton Street in Southwest Baltimore.

The fire killed Blue and two of her cousins: a one-year-old and a two-year-old named Nasir and Kash.

They died less than an hour after being transported to the hospital.

Two adults were also injured by the fire.

At the funeral, friends and family shared fond memories of "spunky and energetic" Blue.

"I remember one day me and Skye, she dropped her candy. So ,I have her a whole bag of mine," a young child said. "Then, she sent have enough money. So, I gave her enough money for her….and I just want to say, I'm going to miss her."

Blue's principal at Belmont Elementary School, Tiffany Etheridge, spoke at the service on Saturday. She said the two of them shared a special bond.

"Skye brought us so much joy," Ethridge said. "She had so much spunk about her she was energetic and had such a loving, kindness—and we will all miss her very very much."

On Thursday, Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci wrote an open letter to Marylanders.

Geraci said the number of fatal fires is more than double what the state typically sees in the first three months of the year.

"We've never seen the fire death rate this high in the first three months of the year for decades. You'd have to go back to a time when people didn't have smoke alarms," Geraci told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren earlier this week. "This year, it has just gone crazy. It's out of control."