Family displaced after heavy house fire in Potomac

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Montgomery County family was left without a home following a massive fire that took place off Brickyard Road near Falls Road in Potomac Wednesday evening.

The blaze, which occurred last night, required the response of nearly 65 fire crews to extinguish it. Montgomery County fire officials confirmed that everyone inside the home managed to escape without injury.

The fire has caused an estimated $2 million in damage, leaving the home in ruins. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

