Fallen Baltimore firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III to be honored at "Fallen Heroes Memorial"

Rodney Pitt III to be honored at Fallen Heroes Memorial

Rodney Pitt III to be honored at Fallen Heroes Memorial

Rodney Pitt III to be honored at Fallen Heroes Memorial

BALTIMORE -- A fallen Baltimore City firefighter will be honored on Friday as a "fallen hero."

Rodney W. Pitts III will be enshrined in the Fallen Heroes Memorial at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Pitts died while batting a two-alarm rowhome fire in October in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. Lt. Dillon Rinaldo was also killed in the fire.

Pitts' spoke with WJZ's Stephon Dingle about her son's legacy and what it means for her that he will be enshrined into the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

"Every day is a challenge. Everyday," Monica Gant said.

Gant finds comfort in the burial ground of fallen heroes at Delaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.

She puts a fresh bouquet of flowers for her only son, always trying to beautify the space she frequents nearly every other day.

She is still trying to cope while grieving the death of her hero, her son.

"The day that it happened, I got sick at work, like I just didn't feel right," Gant said. "I was like something is off."

A mother's instinct became the nightmare she hoped would never come true.

On October 19, a house fire sent Pitts and four of his colleagues to the hospital, where he later died.

"Numb, I was numb," Gant said. "I was like, 'No, this is a joke, this cant be happening,'" Gant said.

Gant's son sacrificed his life working his dream job. He's known for his character, his kindness and his humor.

Nearly 2,000 people attended his funeral.

Now, Pitts' mother awaits the Fallen Heroes Ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens to honor him.

"We just sit out here and talk, we just talk," Gant said. "I'll tell him what's going on and he guides me."

But for Gant, the healing journey is the pride she has for her son whose name will never be forgotten.

It's Gant's mission to preserve and uplift Pitts' legacy.

As she looks after Pitts' two children, she is left with the memories of his charm, humor and gracious words of encouragement in his absence.

"Keep being strong," Gant said. "He's like, 'Ma, you're strong, you got this, we in this together.' So what he's teaching me now is don't give up, stay strong."

There's nothing like a mother's love, and for Gant, that love will last a lifetime for her hero, her son.