FAA: Spirit Airlines crew found unusual drone flying beneath their plane at BWI airport

BALTIMORE -- The crew of Spirit Airlines Flight 1304 reported seeing a drone flying below their plane while approaching a runway at Maryland's busiest airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight crew noted that it was flying 300 feet below their aircraft and roughly six miles from their designated runway at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, FAA officials said.

The incident happened around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

The plane was able to land safely, FAA officials said.

Several other flight crews have notified authorities that they have seen a drone operating south of the airport, according to FAA officials.

The FAA has alerted the Anne Arundel County Police Department to the presence of a drone, FAA officials said

Federal Aviation Authorities officials have opened an investigation into the incident, according to authorities.