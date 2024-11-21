What can ExpressCare do for you? Convenient, focused urgent care when you need it

Sponsored by and provided by LifeBridge Health

When you think of urgent care, you might picture a quick stop for minor injuries or flu symptoms. But at ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers, we offer comprehensive services to support your health and wellness.

Here's a closer look at how we provide more than you might expect, with high-quality care that prioritizes your health and fits your schedule:

Convenient Care: Nearly 35 Locations Throughout Maryland

ExpressCare provides care for the whole family at nearly 35 locations across Maryland, including three Children's Urgent Care Centers in Bel Air, Towson, and Westminster, along with telemedicine services. Our Children's Urgent Care sites are fully staffed with pediatric specialists, while all ExpressCare locations are ready to treat family members ages 6 months and up.

On-Site Lab Testing for Quick Answers

ExpressCare offers on-site lab testing to quickly identify the cause of your symptoms, including rapid flu, COVID and strep test results. We also provide urinalysis and STD testing, often completed during your visit, saving you time and helping you get the answers you need to start feeling better.

On-Site X-ray Services for Accurate Diagnoses

For injuries such as sprains or possible fractures, ExpressCare provides on-site X-ray services. With quick access to imaging, we can diagnose your condition and begin treatment promptly, all in one visit.

Physicals for Every Need

Need a sports physical, employment exam or general wellness check? ExpressCare offers same-day or next-day appointments, so you can skip long waits. Our team performs essential screenings like blood pressure checks, vision tests and general health assessments to help you stay on top of your health goals.

Telemedicine Services for Convenient Care

Access care wherever you are with ExpressCare's telemedicine services. Whether you need a consultation for minor symptoms, guidance on managing a condition or a follow-up, our telemedicine option brings healthcare right to your device.

Award-Winning, Patient-Focused Care

ExpressCare is honored to be recognized as a top choice in urgent care by The Daily Record's Reader Rankings—an award we're especially proud of because it reflects the trust and support of our patients. This recognition underscores our commitment to accessible, compassionate and high-quality healthcare with a personal touch, and we remain dedicated to positively impacting the communities we serve.

ExpressCare goes beyond treating symptoms. Our comprehensive approach ensures you get the care, answers and preventive support you need—all in one place. Next time you need healthcare, choose ExpressCare for a convenient and personalized experience.

