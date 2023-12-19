Experts urge preparation for uptick in flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases over the holidays

Experts urge caution, preparation for uptick in flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases over the holidays

BALTIMORE -- No one wants to be sick, especially during the holidays.

But a simple sneeze could end up harming your loved ones.

"Elderly parents and grandparents, great aunts and uncles are at risk at being hospitalized," Dr Willie Underwood with the American Medical Association said.

Eighty-five percent of seasonal flu deaths are people who are 65 and up.

But don't forget about the children. Dr Chris Parker with the CDC said children head to the hospital at alarming rates for the flu.

"For children six months and up to 5 years in age, it's important that they get vaccinated against the flu also because it is more serious than the common cold."

Hospitalizations for flu, RSV and COVID-19 are on the decline in Maryland.

Also, with the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in the past, some people are heading into this season with less anxiety.

"When I got covid I didn't get very adverse effects and neither did my family, Randy from Baltimore said. "Maybe I'm not as concerned as I maybe should be."

However, Randy says his family and he are all vaccinated.

Some people are taking extra steps to avoid spending the holidays in the hospital like keeping their distance and wearing masks.

Parker said cases are higher in communities of color because they face more challenges.

"Such as lack of transportation, lack of health insurance or inability to take off work, he said. "So, they have higher rates of hospitalizations as compared to their White counterparts."

Parker and Underwood suggest you get flu and coronavirus shots on the same day.

"You can impact the life of someone who is young and under 5, Dr. Underwood said. "You can impact the life of someone who is elderly just by getting the vaccine and doing all you can to reduce the risk."

If you need help searching for a spot near you to get your flu shot, type your zip code in getmyflushot.org.

Or talk to your healthcare provider to determine which vaccinations are best for you.