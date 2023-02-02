Expectations growing as tickets set to go on sale for Orioles next week

BALTIMORE - The expectations are high this year for your Baltimore Orioles.

After just missing out of the playoffs last season, rising stars like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson have given fans hope.

Tickets go on sale for the Orioles starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

Pitchers and catchers report to their spring training facility on February 16, while the rest of the players will report on February 21.

The Orioles first spring training game will be on February 25 against Minnesota.

The regular-season kicks off in Boston on April 1, with home-opener on April 6 against the New York Yankees.

The Orioles return top prospects Rutschman and Henderson, along with outfielders Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Austin Hayes, with infielders Ryan Mountcastle, Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo.

For ticket information, visit the Orioles website.