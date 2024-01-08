Watch CBS News
Expect wind restrictions on Maryland bridges during Tuesday storm, officials say

BALTIMORE -- High winds accompanying a severe storm Tuesday are expected to disrupt bridge traffic across Maryland, the Maryland Department of Transportation Authority said Monday. 

Wind will be fierce with the storm arriving Tuesday, WJZ's First Alert Weather team reports.

The latest projections bring the storm into the area late morning to midday Tuesday with the rain becoming heavier after sunset. Winds will increase through Tuesday evening, gusting over 50 mph at times into late Tuesday night.  

Expect wind warnings, restrictions and potential for temporary traffic holds at MDTA bridges, the agency said.

MDTA bridges include the Bay Bridge, the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge and several others. 

Bridge wind statuses will be updated at the MDTA sources found on the agency's website.   

