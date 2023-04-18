Exhibition remembering puppeteer and Marylander Jim Henson coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A traveling multimedia exhibition remembering the legendary career of puppeteer Jim Henson is coming to Baltimore.

American puppeteer, creator of the Muppets and motion pictures, Jim Henson, poses with his creation characters in The Muppets TV show. Bettmann

From May through December, the Maryland Center for History and Culture is hosting The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited.

Though they were made decades ago, Henson's creations are still ubiquitous today. Along with creating the Muppets and Fraggle Rock, Henson made iconic Sesame Street characters like Bert and Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Grover, Cookie Monster, and Big Bird.

"With his gently subversive humor, restless curiosity, and innovative approach to puppetry, Henson built the Muppets into an enduring international brand, contributed beloved puppet characters to Sesame Street, and made movies that applied his vivid imagination to stories for the big screen," the museum said.

Jim Henson was born and raised in Mississippi but moved with his family to Maryland when he was 10 years old, according to his company's website.

Henson went to the University of Maryland, where he met his wife and partner, Jane, in a puppetry class.

"MCHC is proud to call Jim Henson a Marylander, and we are proud to help bring Jim Henson home to Maryland," the museum said in a statement.

Learn more about the exhibition and plan your visit here.