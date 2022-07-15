Excitement builds ahead of Arsenal and Everton soccer match at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE -- Excitement is building among Baltimore-area soccer fans as English Premier League teams Arsenal and Everton prepare to face off at M&T Bank Stadium this weekend.

Thousands are expected to come to the pre-season game, called the Charm City Match, that begins on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Arsenal fans gathered outside the Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point on Thursday afternoon to greet players from the team arriving at the hotel.

"I'm beyond psyched. I just saw my favorite player, he signed my shirt, he's my fellow country man," said Malek Shedid, a fan from Egypt who now lives in Towson.

The match is the first Premier League game in Baltimore since 2012.

"It's a dream come true to see Arsenal play," said Abhishek Thapa, who drove up from Richmond to see the game.

Player Cedric Soares told WJZ that he is excited to put on a great game for fans here.

"It's something new, but even here, Arsenal has a lot of fans from what I'm seeing, which is great and shows the dimension of the club," he said.

Baltimore and Washington, D.C. were passed over last month to host games during the 2026 World Cup, disappointing many fans. But now some say this is chance for Baltimore to show it is a great place to host major soccer games.

"I think this is a perfect opportunity to show the country, the world, what they're going to miss out on by not having games here," said Evan Raimist, a South Baltimore man and longtime Everton Fan. "This city, this region, it's such a soccer hotbed."

Tickets are still available for the game at baltimoreravens.com.