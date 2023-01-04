Ever Forward owner to pay $676K for oyster bar restoration as penalty for grounding in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE - The owner Ever Forward will pay Maryland more than $676,000 to enhance state oyster bars as a penalty for the cargo ship running aground in the Chesapeake Bay last March.

The motion was approved Wednesday at the Maryland Board of Public Works meeting.

The payment goes toward enhancing and reseeding 41 acres of oyster bars to mitigate 624,485 sq. ft of impacts to a Natural Oyster Bar and open water habitat.

The Ever Forward ran aground 24 feet deep into the mud on March 13. It was finally rescued via a 35-day-long salvage operation, according to authorities.

On March 19, an Emergency Wetlands License was issued to free up and refloat the Ever Forward cargo ship.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment, and other state and local responders made two unsuccessful refloat attempts on March 29 and March 30, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Crews dug out at least 84,000 cubic yards of mud from around the vessel. The Department of the Environment said that's about 27 barges worth of mud.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other coordinators removed 500 containers using crane barges between April 9 and April 16 during daylight hours only, according to authorities.

The ship was freed on the morning of April 17.