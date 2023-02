Firefighters at scene of fire on North Calver Street in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a 10-story high-rise in downtown Baltimore, fire officials said Monday evening.

Occupants of 10 N. Calvert St. were ordered to evacuate.

This story is still developing. WJZ will provide updates as they become available.

🔥WORKING BUILDING FIRE🔥

10 N Calvert St 21202#Downtown @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from a 10 story hi rise. Additional units have been requested. Evacuations underway. pic.twitter.com/H17WgSgHe6 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 7, 2023