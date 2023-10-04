Escaped Virginia inmate identified as a suspect in a Maryland armed carjacking, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from Department of Corrections custody at a Virginia hospital in August has been identified as a suspect in an armed carjacking in Maryland last month, authorities said.

A man approached a woman as she got out of her Nissan Sentra in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Sept. 1, pointed a gun at her and demanded her car, Montgomery County police said in a news release on Monday. The man forced the woman into the back seat and after driving several blocks, he told her to get out and she complied, police said.

Detectives identified the suspect as Naseem Roulack, 21, and determined that he is an inmate who escaped the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections. Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run, police said.

Roulack, an inmate from Greensville Correctional Center, escaped from the supervision of two corrections department security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond on Aug. 12, according to the department.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to Roulack's apprehension and has said he should be considered armed and dangerous.