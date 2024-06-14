Watch CBS News
Escaped Maryland prisoner caught in Eastern Shore after leaving medical center

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- An escaped prisoner was caught Friday after he left a medical center Thursday in Maryland, Anne Arundel County police said.

James Cash Gregory, an inmate at Anne Arundel County Jennifer Road Detention Center, walked off the Anne Arundel Medical Center campus at 11 a.m. Thursday wearing green detention center pants and no shirt, police said. 

State Police and other agencies arrested Gregory Friday in Queen Anne's County on Maryland's Eastern Shore. 

It was not immediately clear how Gregory was caught, but police thanked the public for tips and information.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 9:53 AM EDT

