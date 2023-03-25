Watch CBS News
Enoch Pratt Free Library seeks applicants for artist-in-residence program

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Enoch Pratt Free Library has begun accepting applications to its artist-in-residence program.

Library staff will select a visual artist from among the contenders to work as an independent contractor, library staff said.

That person will be able to develop a new body of artwork or further develop some of their projects that are already in existence, according to library staff.

The program aims to enhance the artistic and cultural life of Maryland by connecting artists with library resources and tools, library staff said.

This will help to establish meaningful connections with library patrons, according to library staff.

Additionally, the program will foster the unique perspectives of the state's residents, according to library staff.

Artists can apply to the program online. The deadline for applications is May 31.

March 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

