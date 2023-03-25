Enoch Pratt Free Central Library kicks off Imagination Celebration with children's book decor

BALTIMORE -- The Enoch Pratt Free Central Library is undergoing an imaginative transformation to kick off a month-long festival of free family fun.

Kids and adults dropped their jaws in amazement Saturday as they looked around to see that the central library had been converted into a jungle out of a children's book.

The transformation reflected the world created by co-author and illustrator Grace Lin from Once Upon a Book.

"Oh, I thought it was amazing," she said. "I was like, 'Oh, my gosh.' It really feels like they brought the book to life which is so beautiful."

Meadow Perry, a bubble magician, greeted each guest with her sparkling tricks and smokey ones, too.

"It's really great to see the awe and the wonder on their faces," Perry said. "I love to bring joy and smiles to all the kids and their parents too."

As families moseyed around, they crossed three other immersive scenes that the book's main character explores.

There was a desert, where a 12-foot-tall pyramid was installed, followed by the under the sea theme in the children's department. There was even a trip to space to see the stars on the underground floor.

But to give children a chance to connect with nature even further, Valerie Garcia, the president of Wildlife Adventures, brought her crew of wildlife friends.

The wildlife animals spanned from parrots to reptiles to even the fuzzy white bunny that makes an appearance on every page of the book.

Garcia said that by giving children a chance to build their sensory skills they turn into fearless learners.

"If they can touch a snake or hold a snake then they can really do anything," Garcia said.

The magical day was free for families.

"We don't want there to be any barrier to access," Meghan McCorkell, the library's chief of marketing, said. "We want to inspire a lifelong of learning in children and to be able to give them this magical free experience is really invaluable for us."

The Imagination Celebration festival will last throughout the month with various fun events that will bounce around at all 22 library branches.