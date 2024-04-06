Enoch Pratt Free Central Library bringing stories to life at Imagination Celebration festival

BALTIMORE -- The Enoch Pratt Free Central Library is helping children bring stories to life at Imagination Celebration.

It's a part of a month-long festival of free family fun at all of their libraries.

For one moment, you will be able to let your imagination run wild or believe magic is real.

"Now you can tell that a bubble is extra magical because it's a heavier bubble," said Meadow Perry, a bubble magician artist.

Maybe you can picture that your favorite book has come alive. This was easy for 3-year-old Dior Gaither, and her grandmother Phyllis Thomas as they walked inside Enoch Pratt Free Central Library for the Imagination Celebration kick off event Saturday morning.

"I decided to get her ready and come on down," said Phyllis Thomas, a Baltimore resident.

Kids like Dior get to see the library in a way they never have.

"We've transformed the whole central library into a storybook," said Meghan McCorkell, the library's chief of marketing. "Kids can read that book at home. They're going to take home a copy of the book, and then they'll come here to the central library and can actually see that entire story come alive."

They're stepping into the pages of "Mary Had a Little Plan", a children's book written by Tammi Sauer and illustrated by Vanessa Brantley- Newton.

"When little kids see's in a book that a character who is just like them, does a big thing, then they feel like, 'Hey! I can do a big thing too!' " said Tammi Sauer, the author of Mary Had a Little Plan.

Whether it be stepping inside of a big bubble or meeting Valerie Garcia and her team at Wildlife Adventures.

"We can really make a big difference very simply. So, I want them to feel that and to know that," said Valerie Garcia, with Wildlife Adventures.

"I wanted to teach her about her culture," Thomas told WJZ.

Their goal is for kids to become life-long learners, leaders and know reading can give people joy and hope when they need it most.

"Baltimore is going through a hard time. Yes, yes. We're very cognizant of what's happened here. And if we could bring the joy just to take your mind off it for just a second so you can catch your breath," said Vanessa Brantley- Newton the artist and illustrator of Mary Had a Little Plan. "That is everything — we want to be a part of that."

The Imagination Celebration festival runs throughout the entire month of April. Various family friendly events will be held at all 22 library branches.

For more information you can visit their website. https://www.prattlibrary.org/imagination-celebration