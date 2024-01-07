'Enhance our immune resilience' to prevent serious illnesses, doctor says

BALTIMORE - Get ready to step up your winter wellness game.

We are in the height of the cold and flu season, and doctors believe your immune system will be the key player in your body's defense.

Whether it's COVID, the flu, RSV, or the common cold, Dr. Michael Garko, a nutrition expert, says one of the best ways to prevent those illnesses is to give your body the boost it needs.

"It's possible to enhance our immune resilience at any age," Garko said. "Lifestyle changes and the right nutritional balance are pivotal. There's no 'one size fits all,' but by understanding our bodies and addressing deficiencies, we can significantly boost our defenses."

Garko says doing simple things can help protect you.

"Sleep and rest, highly underrated. When you sleep, that's when your immune system reconstitutes itself. That's when your memories are consolidated too by the way, and that's when your whole body gets a chance to sort of recover and take– hit a reset button," said Garko.

A few more tips Garko suggests:

Diet: Prioritize a balanced diet with ample vitamin C-rich foods like oranges, strawberries, and bell peppers. The role of zinc in immune health cannot be overstated, and foods like pumpkin seeds and chickpeas are excellent sources.

Hydration: Drinking ample water ensures that your body can produce lymph, an essential fluid that circulates immune cells.

Rest: Adequate sleep is crucial. It not only helps in recovery but also in the proactive strengthening of the immune system.

Stress Management: Chronic stress can debilitate the immune system. Employ relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.

Natural Supplements: Consider integrating Echinacea, elderberry, and vitamin D supplements after consulting with a healthcare professional.

"Stress is a fight or flight response. That's what it is," said Garko. "It can hurt us when you don't manage it well and it debilitates your immune system."

Doctors say building your body's defense system by taking care of it on the inside is key to staying healthy and not getting sick during the peak of cold and flu season.

"These are simple things I know, but they really do work," said Dr. Garko.