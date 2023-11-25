Watch CBS News
Local News

Emmitsburg teenager struck, killed by car on Frederick County interstate

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Saturday morning news roundup (11/25/2023)
Your Saturday morning news roundup (11/25/2023) 01:47

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a Mercedes Benz in Frederick County on Friday night, according to the Maryland State Police.

Henry Alberto Sosa Torres of Emmitsburg, Maryland, was walking in the travel section of westbound I-70 near New Design Road when a blue 2007 Mercedes Benz sedan struck him around 11 p.m., state troopers said.

Mojisola Sofoluke, 64, was driving the Mercedes Benz in a westbound lane on I-70 when she struck the teenager.

She was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Washington County to receive treatment for her injuries.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash should contact Maryland State troopers at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 7:35 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.