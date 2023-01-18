Ellwood Park fire investigation sparks security concerns among neighborhood residents

BALTIMORE -- Ellwood Park residents say they are in shock after firefighters found a female who had died inside a vacant house that was on fire.

"Hearing that somebody actually did die is really sad," one neighbor said. "We're only houses down the block. That could have been any of us."

Baltimore firefighters rushed to the 400 block of N. East Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in a two-story house that Baltimore fire officials say was vacant.

"I opened the door and all you see is a huge, like, huge fire," the neighbor said.

Firefighters found the female while fighting the flames.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire while the medical examiner is trying to determine what led to her death.

Police say that the female is not considered to be a homicide victim at this time.

"I have kids," the neighbor said. "I have two. Like, that could have been us. That could have caught on to the next house and the next house and the next house. That could have been something very—bigger than what it was."

No other houses were damaged by the flames.