Ellicott City's 250th anniversary to be commemorated with time capsule dedication

BALTIMORE -- A time capsule will be dedicated Saturday as part of the celebration of Ellicott City's 250th anniversary, Howard County officials said.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, elected leaders, organizers and other community members will be on hand for the ceremony outside the Merryman Street Log Cabin.

"Throughout its long history, Ellicott City has demonstrated strength, entrepreneurship and resiliency," Ball said. "This time capsule is a fitting way to recognize the 250th anniversary of this historic community, and we are taking bold steps to make sure Ellicott City remains vibrant for at least another 250 years."

The town was started in 1772 by three Quaker brothers -- Joseph, Andrew and John Ellicott -- who came to the area from Bucks County, Pennsylvania to establish a mill in the Patapsco River valley. A settlement grew around the manufacturing site, one of the largest milling operations in the colonies, according to Visit Howard County.

It is the home of the first stop of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, built in 1831. The station still stands and is the oldest surviving building of its kind in the United States.

The mill town has celebrated its Sestercentennial with tours, exhibits and other events, and in December, an original musical telling the story of Ellicott City's history, "On National Road," will premiere.

Items in the time capsule will include contributions from the community and materials on the 250th anniversary festivities.

A granite stone from the original Howard County courthouse bearing a bronze plaque will mark the location of the time capsule, which is to be opened in 2072 for Ellicott City's 300th anniversary.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Cast member from "On National Road" will debut a song as part of the event.