Ellicott City native granted 'Bridging the Dream' scholarship given to aspiring community advocates

BALTIMORE -- An Ellicott City native is getting a big help to pay for grad school, being one of 10 around the country to get the Bridging the Dream scholarship.

To get the $10,000 scholarship, each recipient had to answer how they'd help their communities.

For Angela Ji, she's still shocked she got it.

She's a first-year grad student in James Madison University's psychology program.

"I think I received an email with a subtitle [that said] congratulations," Ji said. "Immediately I was like, oh my gosh, no way."

Education has always been important for her, but not the easiest, especially as a first-generation Korean-American.

"Growing up, I often found myself navigating the education system on my own, which was really difficult. Especially when it came to college. I often felt like I had no idea what I was doing," Ji said.

She realized she wanted to help students like herself, which she first got a taste of when she graduated from University of Pennsylvania.

Ji reached out to other first-generation students, "to try and share my experience. Hopefully give them some guidance to share resources, validate their struggles, [help them know] it's normal to feel that way. I think our experience is unique so just letting people know they're not alone I think has made a huge difference."

The scholarship is possible through a partnership between the Salle Mae Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

It aims to help grad students who want to become advocates for their communities.

Ji said it's great fit for her career plans to be a school counselor.

"Once I get my license, I really want to be a culturally familiar face in the mental health field for other first-generation students who might be pursuing higher education, too," she said.

The scholarship money isn't just going to help with her tuition.

Ji said her family's going to feel the impact as well.

"I'm actually working two part-time jobs to just support myself and my family back home," she said. "So, this is going to relieve a lot of financial stress. It will actually cover all my entire summer tuition expenses."

Applications for the next round of Bridging the Dream scholarships open on Feb. 6.

Visit this website for more information.