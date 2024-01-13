Elkton fire destroys van, damages part of garage belonging to 83-year-old man

BALTIMORE -- An Elkton man lost a van and part of his garage to a fire that yielded roughly $50,000 in damages on Saturday.

Fire officials said that 83-year-old James Wachter, Jr. had started up the van as he does every week when a fire broke out in the engine compartment.

Wachter attempted to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful, according to authorities.

Wachter's neighbor joined him with a second fire extinguisher. Fire officials said the flames grew bigger and beyond their control despite their efforts.

Firefighters from the Singerly Fire Company were able to keep the fire contained to the garage. It took 30 of them about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames, according to authorities.