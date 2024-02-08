Watch CBS News
Elkton man charged in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist on Thomas Hatem Bridge

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- An Elkton man was charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist Sunday on the Thomas Hatem Bridge, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said Thursday.

David Adams, 53, is charged with negligent driving, failure to stop at a crash involving bodily injury and other related charges. 

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the westbound lanes of the Hatem Bridge for the crash, where they found an injured bicyclist who had been hit by a car. 

The bicyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle, a Ford F-250 truck, and a suspect after reviewing crash debris and video, police said. Adams was arrested Wednesday. 

In a news release, the MDTA Police encouraged anyone who plans to cycle across the Hatem Bridge to read the information here before crossing and reminds drivers to share the bridge with bicyclists.   

