Eight-time Grammy winner Anita Baker to bring tour to Baltimore's CG Bank Arena in spring

BALTIMORE - Eight-time Grammy Award winning singer Anita Baker will be performing at Baltimore's newly-named and renovated CFG Bank Arena this spring.

Baltimore is one of 15 cities Baker on her first full-time tour since 1995.

Baker will perform at CFG Bank Arena on May 14, 2023.

The tour celebrates Baker's 40 years as a music icon in the industry since the release of her debut album, The Songstress, was released in 1983.

Starting her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8, Baker released her first solo album, The Songstress, in 1983.

In 1986, she rose to stardom following the release of her Platinum-selling second album, Rapture, which included the Grammy-winning single "Sweet Love." Baker has won eight Grammy Awards and has four Platinum albums, along with two Gold albums. Baker is a contralto, with a vocal range that extends her register to at least three octaves.

Last month, a star-studded cast, including Ray Lewis and Pharrell, helped announce the new name of the CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena.

The area, which has been in Baltimore for 60 years, is under reconstruction, and is scheduled to reopen in February 2023, which is when the company says "top artists in concert" and the "biggest sporting events" will come to the arena.