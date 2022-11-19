Watch CBS News
Local News

Ed Reed Foundation donates warm Thanksgiving meals to underserved Baltimore families

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Ed Reed Foundation donates warm Thanksgiving meals to underserved Baltimore families
Ed Reed Foundation donates warm Thanksgiving meals to underserved Baltimore families 01:06

BALTIMORE - For the 17th straight year, the Ed Reed Foundation is making sure people in need have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers donated more than 10,000 meals to underserved Baltimore families.

It's part of the "Reed Feeds Thanksgiving Blessings" program in partnership with Walmart and McCormick.

Volunteers packed the food boxes at the Seed School of Maryland.

There were turkeys, fresh produce and pies.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 8:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.