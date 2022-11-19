Ed Reed Foundation donates warm Thanksgiving meals to underserved Baltimore families

BALTIMORE - For the 17th straight year, the Ed Reed Foundation is making sure people in need have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers donated more than 10,000 meals to underserved Baltimore families.

It's part of the "Reed Feeds Thanksgiving Blessings" program in partnership with Walmart and McCormick.

Volunteers packed the food boxes at the Seed School of Maryland.

There were turkeys, fresh produce and pies.