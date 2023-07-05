Watch CBS News
Eastern Shore high school damaged from fire stared 'inadvertently' by custodians

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A fire damaged a classroom at an Eastern Shore high school early Wednesday, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire started at Easton High School after custodial workers "inadvertently" activated a stove-top burner, fire officials said.

The custodians were moving items out of a classroom and, at one point, placed electronic equipment on the burner, which is what activated the burner, according to authorities.

That's what started the fire, fire officials said.

Moments later, the fire alarm activated and alerted staff to the fire, according to authorities.

A sprinkler head was activated and suppressed the flames, fire officials said.

The fire required 58 firefighters and was under control within about 96 minutes, according to authorities.

All damage was contained to a single classroom, fire officials said.

The cost of the damage came to roughly $3,000, which included $500 in structural damage and $2,500 in damage to "contents," according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 12:02 PM

