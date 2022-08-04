East Baltimore school gets renovations that benefit students

BALTIMORE -- One lucky Baltimore school is undergoing renovations thanks to a partnership between Revival Baltimore and Lowe's.

Students, teachers, and staff at Tench Tilghman Elementary Middle School in East Baltimore will soon set their eyes on a newly renovated kitchen and laundry room.

"We have serious budget shortfalls. . . . There's so many things we would like to do for the kids and stakeholders that come into these schools but we just don't have the money," Bill Levy, the executive director of public facilities for Baltimore City Public Schools, said.

Jason Bass of Revival Baltimore said it was clear that Baltimore City Public Schools was in need of additional support.

About a dozen volunteers working in consultation with Revival Baltimore, Lowe's, and Sherwin Williams have been hard at work since Monday, providing a much-needed upgrade for roughly $7,100.

"We saw the kitchen and laundry room was very outdated and some of the equipment didn't work at all," Bass said.

Levy said the upgrades will change the lives of some the students who will get the opportunity to walk into the upgraded room and say, "Wow, I don't have to worry about getting my uniform clean every day or look at this in the cafeteria in the kitchen. Look at this. I never saw this."

"This is something that excites kids . . . and for us, this is what it's all about," Levy said..

Bass said he hopes the renovation creates an experience and a pipeline for people to be in "a better space"

"If we're not going back to the beginning of the elementary/middle school experience and helping to shape and mold that demographic, then how can we expect anything different in the next few years," Bass said.