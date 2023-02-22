Watch CBS News
Early morning South Baltimore fire damages Pigtown apartments

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters extinguished the flames of an early morning fire in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood on Wednesday, according to authorities.

First responders were sent to Washington Boulevard around 6 a.m.

That's where they found flames and smoke rising from two apartments above a store, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 5:36 PM

