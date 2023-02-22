Early morning South Baltimore fire damages Pigtown apartments
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters extinguished the flames of an early morning fire in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood on Wednesday, according to authorities.
First responders were sent to Washington Boulevard around 6 a.m.
That's where they found flames and smoke rising from two apartments above a store, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
