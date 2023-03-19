Each Sunday, group in Pikesville resets, prepares for week ahead through meditation

BALTIMORE - As a brisk breeze blew off Quarry Lake in Pikesville, Winema Liijht prepared for Sunday Service.

"We have a system in place to connect with God every single week, every Sunday," Liijht said.

Each Sunday, rain or shine, people come together to meditate, reset and get ready for the week ahead, even when the temperature is below freezing.

"You know it's Baltimore weather," Tiffany Brown said.

Liijht has been practicing meditation for more than two decades and has owned her own meditation company for seven years.

Her company name, "M.O.V.E.," is an acronym that stands for manifesting organic and vital efforts.

She said meditation can help anybody with clarity, finding purpose and can serve as a stress reliever.

"This is all about discovery," Liijht said. "This is all about learning purpose and this is all about learning how to control, not only the things that are happening inside of you, but the things that are also happening outside."

Lessons have helped people, including Brown, who has been attending Sunday service for one year.

"It's really about community," Brown said. "The reason why it's so important is because we are vital to each other and this is how we foster strong relationships. This is how we create strong support systems. This is how we give back to the community and give back to ourselves."

Sunday service is a mixture of church, therapy and meditation.

Every Sunday, Liijht gets a group together to release, even if it means wrapping up in a few blankets.