Ruppersberger tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.

The congressman's representatives disclosed the positive test in an email Monday afternoon, saying Ruppersberger is isolating and working from home while dealing with mild symptoms.

It marks the second time Ruppersberger has tested positive this year despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

The congressman previously quarantined at home with mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 in January.

His latest positive test comes as Maryland deals with a recent surge of COVID-19 infections. The state's positivity rate has rebounded to double-digits in recent months after hovering above 1% in March.

Ruppersberger has represented Maryland's 2nd District since 2003.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 3:33 PM

