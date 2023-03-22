Dunkin' unveils limited-time Cherry Blossom donut, and new breakfast tacos

BALTIMORE — Dunkin' Donuts is offering some sweet surprises as the Cherry Blossom's reach their peak bloom in Washington.

To celebrate the National Cherry Blossom Festival, Dunkin is releasing a limited-edition Cherry Blossom donut.

Cherry Blossom Donut Dunkin' Donuts

From March 22 through April 25, while supplies last, you can treat yourself to a delightful ring donut topped with strawberry frosting and some fun, pastel sprinkles.

Dunkin is also introducing it's first ever breakfast taco on March 22. Filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, and a drop of tangy lime crema, those looking for a tasty breakfast treat won't be disappointed.