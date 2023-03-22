Watch CBS News
Local News

Dunkin' unveils limited-time Cherry Blossom donut, and new breakfast tacos

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Dunkin' Donuts is offering some sweet surprises as the Cherry Blossom's reach their peak bloom in Washington.

To celebrate the National Cherry Blossom Festival, Dunkin is releasing a limited-edition Cherry Blossom donut.

thumbnail.png
Cherry Blossom Donut Dunkin' Donuts  

From March 22 through April 25, while supplies last, you can treat yourself to a delightful ring donut topped with strawberry frosting and some fun, pastel sprinkles.

Dunkin is also introducing it's first ever breakfast taco on March 22.  Filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, and a drop of tangy lime crema, those looking for a tasty breakfast treat won't be disappointed. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 10:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.