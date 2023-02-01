Dundalk tackle Chimdy Ohno signs National Letter of Intent to play football at Penn State

Chimdy Onoh gets recruited by Penn State

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore-area football player is headed to play in the Big 10.

No, he is not going to Maryland.

Chimdy Ohno, Dundalk's star offensive tackle, signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Penn State.

Ohno is listed at 6 feet, 5 inches tall. Also, he weighs about 275 pounds.

Ohno was a three-year letter winner at Dundalk High School.

The Owls went 12-1 his junior season and 10-2 his senior year.

He posted 46 pancake blocks and allowed one sack his senior season on the offensive line.

He was rated a consensus four-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.

Ohno joins defensive end Mason Robinson, from McDonogh School in Randallstown, as Baltimore-area football players in the 2023 signing class.