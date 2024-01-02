Dundalk High student arrested after loaded gun found on campus

Student in Dundalk High School detained after found in possession of loaded gun

BALTIMORE - A Dundalk High School student was arrested after a gun was found on campus Tuesday during dismissal, according to school officials.

School leaders said in a letter to parents and families that they learned that a student had a weapon. The student was located and a loaded gun was confiscated.

The student was detained and Baltimore County Police is investigating.

"Possession of weapons on school property is a serious offense and will not be tolerated," Dundalk High Principal Paul Satterfield said in the letter. "We will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Handbook, Board policy, and state law."

The school principal urges parents to talk to their children about reporting anything suspicious in the schools.

"As with this case, it is important for all of us – student and parents alike – to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students," Satterfield said.