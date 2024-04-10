'Dundalk Boys' bring community together after Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- As people continue to mourn the loss of six construction workers who died in the Key Bridge collapse - a local rap group called the "Dundalk Boys" is using their music to help people heal.

Through their music, they're also raising money to support the families of those victims.

For many in Dundalk, the Key Bridge was more than just a passage across the Patapsco.

Memories for many that marked a safe return home from trips to Ocean City - or simply the greatest view of the harbor from afar.

"The view of the city from the Key Bridge was beautiful, you know. And it would be cool to kind of see, oh that's the aquarium where we went for the field trip in school, and it's a shame that that angle is not there anymore," Finch Flores, of the Dundalk Boys said.

As crews still work to retrieve the last three construction workers stuck in the wreckage - the Dundalk Boys wrote the song "It's a Dundalk Thing" - which has more than 300,000 views online. The song proudly shows the blue-collar spirit of this community to unite and help each other grieve.

"We were like let's do a song and connect the community, and bring solace to those that might need it right now...and on top of it let's bring Dundalk together and raise some money for the families, because Dundalk can do this, it's right in our backyard, we want to do everything we can to help out too." Flores said.

The Dundalk Boys are doing so through song and these t-shirts that show the gateway to their community with the words Dundalk Strong.

31 local businesses chipped in to help them sell these t-shirts for $25 each to raise nearly $40,000 for the victim's families - just a small token of the blue-collar spirit of southeast Baltimore.