'Dry January': Viral movement aims to motivate drinkers to cut back on alcohol

BALTIMORE - The arrival of the new year means people are participating in "Dry January," the increasingly popular challenge of not drinking alcohol for the entire month.

"After the holidays, we do spend a lot of time with family eating and drinking, so it's good to get back into a healthier rhythm," said Drew Trocchia.

The viral movement started in 2013 and has since gained momentum across the globe, motivating drinkers to limit their alcohol or quit altogether.

"Either of them are great and will be a benefit at the end because you're learning new skills to use when you do have the desire to change," said Dr. Jason Martin, Director of Addiction Services at Sheppard Pratt.

Martin says excessive drinking can have short and long-term health effects.

"Liver disease, it also may impact your blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, all of those types of things," Martin said.

Doctors say reducing your intake may improve energy, aid in weight loss and even lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

Janet Mendonca told WJZ she now gets her afternoon fix with a dose of fresh air.

"I try to do more outdoors, enjoy nature, take a lot of walks," she said. "I feel more healthy, better emotionally, better moods. I'm just happy."

Martin says it's helpful to have people to hold you accountable, and know that setbacks may happen, but also to enjoy the journey.

"Rely on other people, and to really have that tight network of friends and colleagues that you can talk to," Martin said. "The other thing, I strongly encourage people to do is to practice some exercise and also practice mindfulness."

For some, the "Dry January" concept is still new, but also a welcomed addition for those wanting to make healthier choices.

"I think it's a pretty cool concept," said Ashaad Robinson. "I think if you could do anything for 30 days, then you could do it for longer. So, I think it's a good way to try to establish better habits moving forward."

Experts say the best way to turn your goals into a lifestyle is to start small with manageable milestones and to build from there.