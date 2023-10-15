Driving experts encourage parents to help keep teen drivers safe behind the wheel

BALTIMORE - National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 15 through October 21.

Driving experts want to remind parents of their crucial role in keeping their children safe while behind the wheel.

"Every year in Maryland, there are more than 13,000 young drivers who are involved in police-reported motor vehicle crashes, nearly 6,000 of those are injured and unfortunately 14 and killed each year," said Chrissy Nizer, an administrator with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Highway Safety Office.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Administration urges teens – and their parents – to remember to prioritize safety behind the wheel to help reduce fatal and nonfatal teen car crashes.

"It's important for all of us but especially for our newer drivers who don't have as much experience —obviously we get better at any skill as we do it more frequently. So for our newer drivers, it is essential to remember these things," said Nizer.

Nizer said having a conversation with your child about things like impaired or distracted driving, speed limits, and the basic rules of the road can make a big difference.

"Really have that open dialogue be open to practicing with them, taking them out when they are on that learner's permit, trying to get that experience driving," said Nizer. "Again, more experience will make them a better driver, especially in different driving environments."

Nizer told WJZ that parents and guardians are role models for teens when they learn to drive– so it's important to follow good driving habits yourself.

"Teen driving and teen driving safety but the reality is that many of the recommendations that we make for our newer drivers really are the same for all of us," said Nizer.

State driving officials also note that wearing headphones while driving is illegal in Maryland, and can distract one from hearing sirens, horns or other important sounds.

All motorists must remember driving under the influence of any impairing substance, including prescription drugs or over-the-counter medication, could have deadly consequences.

Nizer also encourage parents to enforce the passenger restrictions for teens with provisional licenses and continuously remind them of the basic safety measures.

"It is an exciting time to be a new driver and get that freedom that all of us have appreciated, but we want to make sure they're safe," said Nizer.