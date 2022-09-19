Dr. Sanford J. Siegel Prostate Cancer Run draws hundreds of people, raises $270K

BALTIMORE -- Towson University hosted the 2022 Dr. Sanford J. Siegel Prostate Cancer Run/Walk on Sunday, drawing attention to the deadly disease and those who have survived it.

Roughly 800 people attended the annual fundraiser, which kicked off at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium, according to event representative Lisa Schwartz.

Overall, 60 teams participated in raising money to combat prostate cancer for the sixteenth year in a row, according to event organizers.

Collectively, they raised $270,000 that will go toward battling the disease, Schwartz said.

WJZ's Vic Carter was the master of ceremonies for the event.

This was the first time the run and walk had returned as an in-person event after two years of being a virtual event, event staff said.