Dr. Anthony Fauci to serve as Distinguished University Professor at Georgetown University

BALTIMORE -- Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to serve as a Distinguished University Professor at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, the university announced Monday.

Effective July 1, Fauci will be a part of the School of Medicine's Division of Infectious Diseases, which is an academic division that provides clinical care, conducts research, and trains future physicians in infectious diseases, according to Georgetown.

"We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a dedicated public servant, humanitarian and visionary global health leader, to Georgetown," Georgetown President John J. DeGioia said. "Dr. Fauci has embodied the Jesuit value of being in service to others throughout his career, and we are grateful to have his expertise, strong leadership and commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders to meet the pressing issues of our time."

In a Q&A with Georgetown, Fauci explained his reasons for making the career switch, leaving the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where he worked for 54-years. Fauci announced his decision to step down in August 2022, as reported by CBS News.

"I ask myself, now, at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society?" he said. "I could do more experiments in the lab and have my lab going, but given what I've been through, I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students," Fauci said.

Previously, Fauci served Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. Fauci was in the limelight through much of the last three years, as he delivered updates, and protocol advisories amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci said he is "excited about putting together the overlap of medicine and public policy" during his time at Georgetown. He also said he looks forward to serving the public by inspiring a younger generation of students.