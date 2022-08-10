Watch CBS News
DPW launches logo design contest for Baltimore beautification initiative

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Public Works has announced a logo design contest for a new campaign aimed at beautifying the city. 

The "Cleaner, Greener, Beautiful-Baltimore" campaign is a community engagement program the agency would launch in September. The department hopes the initiative will spur community involvement in its mission to reduce blight in the city. 

"This logo contest not only offers Baltimore City residents an opportunity to highlight their artistic skills but it also enables residents to contribute to an exciting new program that will encourage our community partners to work together to renew their commitment to a cleaner, greener City," said DPW Director Jason Mitchell.  

Artists of any level are invited to join the contest, and the deadline to apply is August 19. The winner will have their logo used in the campaign, along with $1,500 to be spent at an event held for the initiative. 

Find more information on entering the contest and requirements here. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 1:44 PM

