Dozens of Ravens' fans travel to London to show their Purple Pride

BALTIMORE- The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London Sunday morning for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Season.

But the men in black and purple are not the only ones who've taken the trip across the pond to fill London with that special purple charm. Our morning anchor Tim Williams caught up with dozens of Flock Nation members to gage their excitement for Sunday's game. All in fact beamed with pride and believe London isn't ready for the Ravens to takeover.

Stay with WJZ all weekend long for all the purple coverage you need as the Ravens take on the Titans; starting with Purple Preview tonight at 11:15 and the Purple Pregame Show Sunday morning at 8:00.