Dozens of people seek assistance from Red Cross following Wednesday afternoon fire

BALTIMORE -- More than 20 families sought assistance from the Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region following a fire at an apartment complex in Laurel Maryland on Wednesday, according to first responders.

The fire damaged an apartment complex in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive, Red Cross officials said.

It started around 2:46 p.m., according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

The fire displaced 44 residents from 14 units, fire officials said.

Approx 2:46pm #PGFD units were dispatched to the 13000 block of Briarwood Dr in Laurel for a reported structure fire. On scene crews found a 3-story multi-family dwelling w/fire showing through roof. A 2nd alarm has been requested. PIO en route. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) November 30, 2022

Trained volunteers have been providing essential services to those displaced individuals. Those services include food, water, financial resources, emotional support and the replacement of medications, according to first responders.

In the days and weeks to come, volunteer team members will continue to work with impacted individuals and families to provide additional recovery resources and help those affected get on the road to recovery, Red Cross officials said.

All Red Cross assistance is free. People with disaster-related needs can call 1-800-Red Cross for support.