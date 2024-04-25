Dozens of injured military veterans bicycling to raise awareness for Wounded Warrior Project

BALTIMORE - More than two dozen injured veterans cycled through Annapolis on Thursday morning for the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride, a multi-day cycling event that helps warriors heal through movement and raises awareness.

Tyshawn Jenkins just finished a 20-mile bike ride, something he says he never saw himself doing.

"It feels as if I have this rebirth," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said after his deployment with the Air Force, he struggled with a back injury and his mental health.

"I started going towards the bottle," said Jenkins. "And if it wasn't for Wounded Warrior Project, I don't know where I would be."

The Wounded Warrior Project provides support for veterans dealing with physical injuries, and the injuries you can't see, like PTSD and depression.

"Being able to connect with other warriors, share experiences, and it really helped me come out of that hole," Jenkins said.

Thursday morning, the warriors cycled through Annapolis, ending at the Annapolis Neck fire station, for the Soldier Ride.

The Soldier Ride is a 20-year tradition where wounded warriors get to challenge themselves physically and mentally while connecting with the community.

"Our warriors got to experience that physical movement and the wind on their face and just having the challenge of physicality again that they haven't had since their service time," said Jesse Herrera, VP of Physical Health and Wellness for the Wounded Warrior Project. "A lot of bonds and just a lot of smiles."

Jenkins is now a peer support group leader with the Wounded Warrior Project. He said events like these, the comradery and encouragement, have enabled him to heal and continue to serve his country.

"I'm still in, I've been in for fourteen years, and I went from enlisted to now serving as an officer which is extremely unheard of," said Jenkins. "I have this organization to thank for all of that."

You can learn more about the Wounded Warrior Project here.