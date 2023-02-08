Black-owned businesses can apply for up to $50K in grants, storefronts in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Round two of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore's BOOST (Black-Owned and Occupied Storefront Tenancy) Program is accepting applications through March 31.

The partnership said the program will support the long-term success of five Baltimore-based Black entrepreneurs with up to $50,000 in grants, business development and accounting support, marketing assistance and an affordable lease at one of five "prime storefronts."

Those prime storefronts are at:

5 North Howard Street

7 North Howard Street

305 North Howard Street

417 North Howard Street

100 West Lexington Street

Applicants are asked to present a strong, original business plan that would create a broad community impact and support Downtown Baltimore's recovery in the post-pandemic economy.

The partnership will notify and announce the program winners in May.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery is sponsoring the program as part of its Guinness Gives Back initiative. Its goal in the Baltimore area is to support the Black community through economic justice, community empowerment and equal representation.

Find details, including a look at the storefronts, in the program overview.

Entrepreneurs can click here to apply.