Downtown Partnership announces winter dates for Discovery Days, Restaurant Week

BALTIMORE - Downtown Partnership of Baltimore has announced the return of Downtown Discovery Days, January 2 through 12, 2024, and Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week, January 26 through February 4, 2024.

According to a press release, these flagship events promote equity and encourage Baltimoreans to explore their city in a new way.

"Baltimore City is decorated with world-class venues, historical attractions, and award-winning museums with many of them located Downtown. We hope these deals inspire our residents and visitors to explore the rich culture of Baltimore City," said Shelonda Stokes, President of Downtown Partnership. "Following DDD, our highly anticipated Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week returns with a nearly two-week celebration of Charm City's incredible cuisine. Especially in these colder months, Winter Restaurant Week encourages all to step outside and support our flourishing restaurant scene – many of which are small, local businesses."

Downtown Discovery Days

January 2 – 12, 2024, Schedule Varies

DDD offers varying deals ranging from free to $10 admission. Participating organizations include B&O Railroad Museum, Baltimore Museum of Industry, Maryland Science Center, The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, National Aquarium, National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, Port Discovery Children's Museum, Reginald F. Lewis Museum, The Star-Spangled Banner Flag House, and Westminster Hall and Burying Ground.

Winter Restaurant Week

January 26 - February 4, 2024

Winter Restaurant Week returns with a vast list of participants, featuring some of the best eateries the city has to offer starting at just $15 for breakfast and lunch, and three-course dinner deals at $35, $45, and $55. New restaurants and their corresponding menus will be constantly added to the Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week's website, as well as promoted and shared on the @bmorerestaurantweek Instagram.

New this year, recently renovated Lexington Market vendors, including Blue Island Malaysian Cuisine, Inc., Tio G's Empanadas, Sunny Side Café, Tossed Together, and Just Elbows, are offering lunch specials to spice up mid-day options.

A taste of participating restaurants range from AJ's on Hanover, Amicci's of Little Italy, Ammoora, Ash-Bar, Barcocina, Black Olive, Bluestone Restaurant, Captain James Landing, Cinghiale, Cosima, Guilford Hall Brewery, Indigma, Johnny's, Kona Grill, La Calle Restaurant, LB Tavern, Limoncello, Mama's on the Halfshell, McCormick & Schmick's Baltimore, Miss Shirley's, Nacho Mama's, Nepenthe Brewing Co., Petit Louis Bistro, Pie in the Sky, RA Sushi Bar, Rusty Scupper, Ruth's Chris Steak House Pier 5, Tapas Teatro Cafe, The Empanada Lady, The Food Market, The Helmand, The Verandah, Tio Pepe, Twist Fells Point, Wicked Sisters, and more added daily.

For more information about Downtown Partnership and its new year programming efforts, visit GoDowntownBaltimore.com/events.