Downtown Baltimore's Pratt Street Market to return for Spring, Summer season

BALTIMORE -- The Pratt Street Market returns this year to Downtown Baltimore next month, organizers said.

The curated Market will be held each Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May through September. Visitors can expect a rotating lineup of local makers and on-the-go food vendors.

The vendor lineup will vary each week and visitors are encouraged to stay up to date by visiting the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore website or following along on social media.

"In addition to promoting foot traffic in the heart of our city and welcoming employees back to the office, we're providing small businesses, many Black and minority-owned, a space to vend and gain a following," President of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Shelonda Stokes said in a statement. "Initiatives like Pratt Street Market encourage small business owners to imagine their future in a storefront here in Downtown Baltimore– a dream that our BOOST Program could help make a reality."