Double shooting in South Baltimore leaves woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are assisting with an investigation into a double shooting that left a woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of Booth Street when the shooting happened, police said.

They found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in his legs in the unit block of North Carey Street. They also found a 46-year-old woman had been shot at the intersection of McHenry Street and South Carey Street, according to authorities.

Ambulances took both victims to local hospitals to receive medical attention, police said.

Officers arrested a male suspect near the intersection of McHenry Street and South Carey Street, according to authorities.

They are interviewing a possible person of interest, too, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.